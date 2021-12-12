Marshall takes down EKU in Richmond 80-69
After starting the season 5-1, EKU has lost five straight games.
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points and Marshall beat Eastern Kentucky 80-69 Saturday night.
The Colonels forced 22 turnovers in the loss. Jomaru Brown led EKU with a game-high 23 points.
After starting the season 5-1, EKU has lost five straight games to West Virginia, Radford, Western Kentucky, USC and Marshall. They continue their three-game home stand against Midway on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.