Advertisement

Marshall takes down EKU in Richmond 80-69

After starting the season 5-1, EKU has lost five straight games.
EKU loses to Marshall.
EKU loses to Marshall.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points and Marshall beat Eastern Kentucky 80-69 Saturday night.

The Colonels forced 22 turnovers in the loss. Jomaru Brown led EKU with a game-high 23 points.

After starting the season 5-1, EKU has lost five straight games to West Virginia, Radford, Western Kentucky, USC and Marshall. They continue their three-game home stand against Midway on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Recap of overnight deadly storms through Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Two killed in small plane crash in Lincoln County
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Notre Dame upsets No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 in South Bend
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
UK’s next opponent No. 21 Ohio State blows out No. 22 Wisconsin
Great Crossing High School.
Friday’s action at the Toyota Classic
After earning its third Southeastern Conference title in program history, Auburn Athletics has...
Auburn men’s basketball gets four years probation