Mayfield community asks for prayers after devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - A devastating and destructive tornado changed the town of Mayfield Friday night.
Elisabeth Riley owns a business in downtown Mayfield. She spent Saturday cleaning it out and salvaging what she could. Other places in town are not so lucky.
“This whole side of the square I don’t think is salvageable. Our bank took a direct hit,” said Riley.
Riley says she had just returned home from the theatre. Luckily she made it home safely and her family was able to get into the safe place in their home.
A collapse at the nearby candle factory trapped 110 people inside. Governor Andy Beshear says 40 people were rescued. The other 70 are still unaccounted for.
“Buildings can be replaced. It’s the people in our community that didn’t live through last night. That’s the part, it’s awful,” said Riley.
The Graves County Judge Executive says Friday night was one of the toughest days of his life.
