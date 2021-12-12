Advertisement

No. 7 Louisville women top rival No. 14 Kentucky 64-58

Rhyne Howard was held to nine points in the loss.
UK loses its fifth straight against Louisville.
UK loses its fifth straight against Louisville.(UK Athletics)
By Gary Graves
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets and No. 7 Louisville held off No. 14 Kentucky 64-58 for its eighth consecutive victory.

Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:47 remaining. The Cardinals improved to 8-1 and beat their in-state archrivals for the fifth straight time.

Kentucky fell to 6-3. The Wildcats host Morgan State on December 17 at 7:00.

A moment of silence was held before the game to remember victims from Friday night’s storms in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado damage in Graves Co.
The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Recap of overnight deadly storms through Kentucky
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Latest News

EKU loses to Marshall.
Marshall takes down EKU in Richmond 80-69
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Notre Dame upsets No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 in South Bend
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, left, steals the ball from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl,...
UK’s next opponent No. 21 Ohio State blows out No. 22 Wisconsin
Great Crossing High School.
Friday’s action at the Toyota Classic