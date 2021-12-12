Notre Dame upsets No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKYT) - Tied at 62 with under thirty seconds left, Blake Wesley hit a jumper and Notre Dame upset No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats (7-2) with 25 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Keion Brooks Jr. was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky finished 2-19 from three in the loss. Notre Dame improves to 4-4 with the win.

No. 10 Kentucky now heads to Las Vegas to play No. 21 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on December 18. Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena is set for 5:15 on WKYT.

We will have pre-game and post-game coverage as the Cats look to notch a solid win for their resume.

