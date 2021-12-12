Advertisement

Notre Dame upsets No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 in South Bend

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats (7-2) with 25 points.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKYT) - Tied at 62 with under thirty seconds left, Blake Wesley hit a jumper and Notre Dame upset No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats (7-2) with 25 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Keion Brooks Jr. was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky finished 2-19 from three in the loss. Notre Dame improves to 4-4 with the win.

No. 10 Kentucky now heads to Las Vegas to play No. 21 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on December 18. Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena is set for 5:15 on WKYT.

We will have pre-game and post-game coverage as the Cats look to notch a solid win for their resume.

