Over one hundred bikes donated to children at annual event

This annual bike event has been arranged by Audi of Lexington's general manager Chad Kemmish...
This annual bike event has been arranged by Audi of Lexington's general manager Chad Kemmish since 2015.(wkyt)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday morning, over 140 bikes were donated at Bluegrass Motorworks and Audi of Lexington for children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass program.

This annual bike event has been going since 2015.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Audi of Lexington matched every bike donated with another to give to children in the program. Any Big Brother Big Sister child in the program and their siblings could receive a bike.

In addition to the donated bikes, Bluegrass Cycling Club also provided helmets, free tune-ups, and bike riding lessons at the event.

“This is so important to me because I like kids to get out of the house, have fun outside, and enjoy the bicycles,” said Chad Kemmish, Audi of Lexington’s general manager. “You see anything from smiles and laughter to tears of happiness. It’s a great day.”

