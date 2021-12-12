Advertisement

Person hit, killed in Laurel County crash

(WCAX)
By Dakota Makres and Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a traffic fatality which happened south of London early Sunday morning.

Chadwick Smith, 32, of War Branch was pronounced dead at the scene after, police say, he was hit by a truck driving northbound on US 25.

Smith “was in the unlit roadway in the northbound travel lane,” a news release stated.

Roger Roark, 69, of London was driving the truck that hit Smith. Police say Roark had no injuries.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
70 dead in Ky. following large tornado
The courthouse in Graves County has severe damage, and so does the attached jail.
Recap of overnight deadly storms through Kentucky
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms

Latest News

The Sports Center in Lexington.
Sports Center announces NIL partnership with Players First
Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to aid the state of Kentucky in tornado search and rescue...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated to assist with Kentucky tornadoes
After the devastating storms that tore through the state, The Georgetown Fire Department is...
WATCH | Georgetown Fire Department seeking donations for tornado victims
A devastating and destructive tornado changed the town of Mayfield Friday night.
WATCH | Mayfield community asks for prayers after devastating tornado
Laurel County organization delivers truckload of supplies to Bowling Green
Laurel County organization delivers truckload of supplies to Bowling Green