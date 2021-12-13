Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Dry days ahead

Monday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! It is cold across the bluegrass with temps hovering right around freezing.

Abundant sunshine is likely all day and that will help to raise temps to the low to mid-50s. A drier weather pattern sticks around for most of the early workweek. Overnight temps drop back down into the 30s and fog is possible in the valleys on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, fair skies dominate and we make a run near 60 degrees. Wednesday clouds increase ahead of our next system and mild air funnels in as we make it well above average into the 60s and this will hold on into Thursday. Our next cold front is likely late week and we could see gusty winds and heavy rain. By Friday temps drop back into the low 50s, and by the weekend still wet in the 40s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week!

