Auburn tackle Tashawn Manning commits to Kentucky

The senior guard has one year of eligibility remaining.
UK commit Tashawn Manning
UK commit Tashawn Manning(@tashawn544)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With National Signing Day two days away, Kentucky has received a commitment from Auburn offensive line transfer Tashawn Manning.

The senior tackle has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6′4′' Manning spent the last four seasons with Auburn before deciding to transfer on November 30. He took an official visit to Lexington this weekend and committed on Monday afternoon.

Manning started at left guard in every game during the 2020 season for Auburn and played eight games this season.

