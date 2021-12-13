BBB warns of charity scams as many people look to donate to tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to gather items to help the victims of the Western Kentucky tornadoes, and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure your good giving goes to the right place.

The BBB is advising people to visit give.org, where you can look up the credibility of certain charities. Heather Clary with the BBB says if you’re thinking about donating to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, be sure you understand where your money is actually going toward.

“Be really sure that you understand what it’s all about, transparency is key. Are they stating exactly where the money is going for? Who is supposed to benefit, how they are handling it, and if so, if our needs are met, what happens to any of the excess donations?” Clary said.

Clary said your best bet is donate to a site where it’s someone you know behind the campaign.

