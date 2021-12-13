Advertisement

BBB warns of charity scams as many people look to donate to tornado victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to gather items to help the victims of the Western Kentucky tornadoes, and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure your good giving goes to the right place.

The BBB is advising people to visit give.org, where you can look up the credibility of certain charities. Heather Clary with the BBB says if you’re thinking about donating to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, be sure you understand where your money is actually going toward.

How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

“Be really sure that you understand what it’s all about, transparency is key. Are they stating exactly where the money is going for? Who is supposed to benefit, how they are handling it, and if so, if our needs are met, what happens to any of the excess donations?” Clary said.

Clary said your best bet is donate to a site where it’s someone you know behind the campaign.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
The Franklin County coroner identified 64-year-old Robert Lee Engle as the man shot and killed...
CORONER: Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Frankfort identified
“It’s really disheartening you know you put your heart and soul into this airport, and it...
Likely tornado causes airplanes to flip at the Boyle County Airport

Latest News

William C. Robinson, 70
Lexington police looking for missing man
UK commit Tashawn Manning
Auburn tackle Tashawn Manning commits to Kentucky
As people from across the commonwealth and the country look for ways to support western...
Truck drivers collecting donations in Lexington for tornado victims
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre...
Kentucky drops to No. 21 in AP Top 25