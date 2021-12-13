Advertisement

Cleanup help coming in by truckloads in Bowling Green

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a crew in the Creekwood neighborhood of neighborhood of Bowling Green.

House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the truckloads. Our crew saw utilities company vehicles driving around with truck beds full of tree branches. There are also lines of cars trailing into the street outside of schools set up as relief centers.

Many are left without a home right before the holidays.

Instead of buses full of kids heading to school, a bus full of supplies is being handed out. People are also walking around offering up food, and cases of water have been dropped on curbs.

Cleanup in the area has just begun.

