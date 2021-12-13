Cleanup help coming in by truckloads in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a crew in the Creekwood neighborhood of neighborhood of Bowling Green.

House after house is leveled, and roofs completely blown off, but help is coming in by the truckloads. Our crew saw utilities company vehicles driving around with truck beds full of tree branches. There are also lines of cars trailing into the street outside of schools set up as relief centers.

Many are left without a home right before the holidays.

Instead of buses full of kids heading to school, a bus full of supplies is being handed out. People are also walking around offering up food, and cases of water have been dropped on curbs.

Cleanup in the area has just begun.

Just got into Bowling Green. The Creekwood neighborhood hit hard. House and house leveled here. Folks walking around with crates of food and water. Live report at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3VtSOg6lak — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 13, 2021

