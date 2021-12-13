Darian Kinnard named AP First-Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named an AP First-Team All-American.

He is UK’s fifth first-team AP All-American in the last four years and the first offensive lineman to earn first-team honors since Stallings in 2018.

He is the fifteenth Kentucky player to be named an AP First-Team All-American, joining Clyde Johnson, Tackle (1942); Bob Gain, Tackle (1950); Babe Parilli, Quarterback (1950); Doug Moseley, Center (1951); Howard Schnellenberger, End (1955); Lou Michaels, Tackle (1957); Art Still, Defensive End (1977); James Whalen, Tight End (1999); Derek Abney, Kick Returner (2002); Randall Cobb, All-Purpose Player (2010); Josh Allen, Linebacker (2018); Jervontius “Bunchy” Stallings, Offensive Guard (2018); Lynn Bowden Jr., All-Purpose Player (2019); and Max Duffy, Punter (2019).

Kinnard led Kentucky with 30 knockdown blocks in 12 games.

Postseason Awards for Kinnard:

First-Team All-America (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, Reese’s Senior Bowl)

Second-Team All-American (PFF, The Athletic)

First-Team All-SEC (AP, PFF, Coaches)

2021 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

