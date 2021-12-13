Advertisement

Darian Kinnard named AP First-Team All-American

He is the 15th Kentucky Wildcat to earn the honor.
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) is shown during warm ups before an NCAA college...
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) is shown during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard has been named an AP First-Team All-American.

He is UK’s fifth first-team AP All-American in the last four years and the first offensive lineman to earn first-team honors since Stallings in 2018.

He is the fifteenth Kentucky player to be named an AP First-Team All-American, joining Clyde Johnson, Tackle (1942); Bob Gain, Tackle (1950); Babe Parilli, Quarterback (1950); Doug Moseley, Center (1951); Howard Schnellenberger, End (1955); Lou Michaels, Tackle (1957); Art Still, Defensive End (1977); James Whalen, Tight End (1999); Derek Abney, Kick Returner (2002); Randall Cobb, All-Purpose Player (2010); Josh Allen, Linebacker (2018); Jervontius “Bunchy” Stallings, Offensive Guard (2018); Lynn Bowden Jr., All-Purpose Player (2019); and Max Duffy, Punter (2019).

Kinnard led Kentucky with 30 knockdown blocks in 12 games.

Postseason Awards for Kinnard:

First-Team All-America (AP, FWAA, Walter Camp, CBS Sports, Reese’s Senior Bowl)

Second-Team All-American (PFF, The Athletic)

First-Team All-SEC (AP, PFF, Coaches)

2021 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

