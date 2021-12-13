Advertisement

Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.

According to WMTV, Madison Common Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ban during their last meeting.

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who was a sponsor of the proposal, called the act of declawing a “cruel and outdated procedure.”

A declawing procedure involves removing the last bone of each cat’s toes, which Lemmer compared to severing a human finger at the first knuckle.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Madison Cat Project, a cat rescue in the area, also favored the ban.

The rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, noted cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco have already banned declawing of cats, in addition to the entire state of New York.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 64 killed in 8 Ky. counties following Friday’s tornado outbreak
The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
The Franklin County coroner identified 64-year-old Robert Lee Engle as the man shot and killed...
CORONER: Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Frankfort identified
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death...
Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2 trillion bill
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin discusses Build Back Better bill
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday
Williams will be bringing his World War III Tour to Rupp Arena on March 5 at 8:00 p.m.
Katt Williams coming to Rupp Arena in March