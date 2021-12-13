Gov. Beshear reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 815,283 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.78% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 266 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 28 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 11,662.

There are currently 1,253 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 315 in the ICU and 181 on a ventilator.

