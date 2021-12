LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comedian and actor Katt Williams is coming to Lexington in March.

Williams will be bringing his World War III Tour to Rupp Arena on March 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 17 at RuppArena.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.