Lexington police looking for missing man
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is looking for a missing man.
Police said on Friday, Dec. 3 they responded to the 4300 block of River Oak Trail in reference to a missing person.
When they arrived, a family member told police William C. Robinson, 70, did not return home after going to a local store.
Robinson is believed to be in his 2019 Mazda 6 with KY tag BGS737.
Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of Robinson’s whereabouts to call 911.
