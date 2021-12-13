Lexington police looking for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Police said on Friday, Dec. 3 they responded to the 4300 block of River Oak Trail in reference to a missing person.

When they arrived, a family member told police William C. Robinson, 70, did not return home after going to a local store.

Robinson is believed to be in his 2019 Mazda 6 with KY tag BGS737.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of Robinson’s whereabouts to call 911.

