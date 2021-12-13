State, federal leaders provide update on tornado recovery efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Night has fallen on the commonwealth for the second time since a devastating storm system uprooted families from their homes and destroyed entire communities.

“To the people of America, there’s no lens big enough to show you the extent of the damage here in Graves County or in Kentucky,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear provided an update this afternoon from Mayfield, saying as many as 50,000 Kentuckians are without power…and thousands are without homes tonight.

“Housing is going to be a tremendous need as we continue to go forward,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Gov. Beshear added that he has opened up state parks in the areas impacted to take shelter. He hopes the parks can provide a two-week stay for displaced people and first responders alike.

Criswell says disaster assistance teams will be on the ground starting tomorrow in addition to other teams already deployed. A major disaster declaration requested by Gov. Beshear will provide further support once approved.

“The major disaster declaration is going to begin to help individuals,” Criswell said. “It’s also going to allow us to help with the long-term repair of all of the critical infrastructure that’s been damaged by this storm.”

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, also joined Gov. Beshear at the news conference today. Secy. Mayorkas reiterated that the federal government will do everything it can to help the commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear noted that over 300 guardsmen are at work going door-to-door.

“Though, in many of these communities we don’t have doors anymore,” Gov. Beshear said. “They’re going to rubble to rubble, searching hopefully for survivors but otherwise to at least have certainty for families that we can advise them of their loss.”

Beshear says one of the biggest, but best, challenges now is to coordinate all the help that is being offered in Mayfield and elsewhere.

The support being poured into the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund reflects that.

“Here’s how the people of America responded: 18,031 donations, over $2.3 million - every single penny of which is going to come to help our families,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear says the first portion of those funds will be set aside for funeral expenses.

“We’re going to grieve together, we’re going to dig out and clean up together, and we will rebuild and move forward together,” Gov. Beshear said.

