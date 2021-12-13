Advertisement

Toyota hosts panel in Scott Co. to address workforce shortages

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many businesses throughout the commonwealth are struggling to find workers. Scott County leaders are looking to students to address the workforce shortage.

Monday afternoon, Toyota Kentucky President Susan Elkington addressed a group business owners.

She and education leaders stressed the importance of training students to fill jobs in high demand sectors.

“Technology is rapidly advancing and the economy is changing rapidly,” said Lynn Godsey, the Georgetown-Scott County campus director for BCTC.

With Kentucky facing a workforce shortage, education leaders say students can be a part of the solution. They urged business owners to create programs that expose students to different career paths.

“Co-op opportunities. You talked about apprenticeship opportunities,” said Billy Parker, Scott County Schools superintendent.

Scott county leaders said it’s also important to train students who don’t want to go to college, instead giving them the opportunity to learn a trade as they complete their high school education.

“I think once they see that there are multiple routes to get to the same destination, their confidence goes up,” said George Stafford, the executive director of JAG Kentucky.

Susan Elkington says a community partnership inspired her to become an engineer.

“I think about my own personal experience of being a student in a rural area and not knowing what I could potentially be. Having businesses and teachers say ‘hey I think you can do this.’ I want to be able to do that same thing for our students and give back,” Elkington said.

Businesses can learn how they can create job opportunities for students by clicking here.

To support this initiative, Toyota donated $100,000 to JAG Kentucky and $250,000 to BCTC.

