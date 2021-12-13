Truck drivers collecting donations in Lexington for tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people from across the commonwealth and the country look for ways to support western Kentucky, some here in Lexington have taken it upon themselves to organize donation drives.

A group of truck drivers set up shop at the Walmart in Hamburg. Daniel Koors drove down from northern Indiana to gather goods and fill his 53-foot trailer for western Kentucky.

“The people of Kentucky, they’re hard-working people, we got to step up and be charitable,” Koors said.

And charity is exactly what Koors said they’ve seen.

“The people of Wildcat country have gone above and beyond to help us here today, filling this truck,” Koors said.

Koors says they’ll accept everything from food, clothes, hygiene products, just about anything you would need on a daily basis. Koors said they will head out at 8:00 Tuesday morning with the donations they receive.

Elsewhere, Donja Newman said she and her husband heard sirens the night of the storms, and felt they needed to help.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing but we started calling around and there was an overwhelming amount of people. People’s generosity was just amazing,” Newman said.

Newman’s hoping to fill two trucks or more and make multiple trips if needed.

“We’re going to be parking one of the trucks here at the Xerox parking lot and there’s gonna be a semi in Stanton at the Harbor Light Worship Center,” Newman said.

That Xerox building is at 101 Yorkshire Blvd. The Harbor Light Worship Center is 130 Washington St.

Newman said those trucks in Lexington and Stanton will accept donations Tuesday before they plan to head out west on Wednesday.

