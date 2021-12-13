Advertisement

‘We are special here:’ Mayfield community coming together for relief efforts

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - The town of Mayfield took a direct hit from the tornadoes, which leveled the town. At least 20 people were killed there. Search and recovery efforts are underway now.

It hasn’t been easy, but people in the area are taking it day-by-day and are learning on each other.

It’s estimated well over 1,000 homes are damaged or destroyed. People have spent the last couple of days trying to salvage what they can before their homes are officially condemned and they can’t get in them.

Volunteers and donations have been pouring in. The governor said so much help has been offered to western Kentucky, they don’t know where to put it all. He says he hopes that continues in the weeks and months ahead.

The stories to come out of the area are heartbreaking, but the mayor said the bond is something special.

“I guess every mayor feels the same way. We are special here, we are tightly knit as I said at the beginning. We may squabble and disagree, but this is what we do, we come together, and we work to build. Thank you so much for building with us,” Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said.

Mayor O’Nan said she found the American flag that flew over the fire station buried in rubble. She has it with her and said it will always serve as a symbol of hope and resiliency for the community.

