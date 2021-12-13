Advertisement

Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship were cordoned off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give update on tornado recovery in Ky.
The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
The Franklin County coroner identified 64-year-old Robert Lee Engle as the man shot and killed...
CORONER: Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Frankfort identified
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead following a small plane crash.
Victims identified in deadly Lincoln Co. plane crash
In a statement from Chief Justice John Minton, the Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death...
Ky. Supreme Court confirms death of District Judge Brian Crick

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
In the midst of battling one coronavirus variant, the threat of another increases. Omicron is...
AP-NORC poll: Omicron raises COVID-19 worry but not precautions
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood