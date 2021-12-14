Advertisement

Central Kentucky crews helping efforts after the storm

A look at the EDS base camps as they're set up outside of Mayfield.
A look at the EDS base camps as they're set up outside of Mayfield.(Source: EDS)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We topped the hill and we saw Mayfield for the first time. It was just an incredible sight to see that. The amount of destruction was very disheartening and we stood there in awe of the power of the tornado that blew through,” said Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief’s Ron Crow.

Crow said Baptist Disaster Relief teams from all over the country are in Western Kentucky now. Team members are joining in with chainsaws. Others are working on feeding people. As the physical recovery efforts continue, so do the emotional and spiritual ones.

“We give them a shoulder to cry on. We love them through the heartache. We listen to their stories. That’s what they need and it helps with their healing.”

Emergency Disaster Services crews from Central Kentucky have started setting up base camps right outside of Mayfield. Feeding and sheltering the utility crews currently working around the clock.

“Seeing that courthouse being destroyed, that beautiful, antique building. People understand this is going to be weeks, months, even years to cleanup and try to restore that small town life there, said Matt Daley with EDS.

Crow said while they try to answer the questions they can, he can confidently answer that we’ll get through this like we’ve done all other disasters, together.

“You can see people that are just, where do we go from here, what do we do and how do we get through this?”

