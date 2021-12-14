Central Kentucky crews helping efforts after the storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We topped the hill and we saw Mayfield for the first time. It was just an incredible sight to see that. The amount of destruction was very disheartening and we stood there in awe of the power of the tornado that blew through,” said Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief’s Ron Crow.

Crow said Baptist Disaster Relief teams from all over the country are in Western Kentucky now. Team members are joining in with chainsaws. Others are working on feeding people. As the physical recovery efforts continue, so do the emotional and spiritual ones.

“We give them a shoulder to cry on. We love them through the heartache. We listen to their stories. That’s what they need and it helps with their healing.”

Emergency Disaster Services crews from Central Kentucky have started setting up base camps right outside of Mayfield. Feeding and sheltering the utility crews currently working around the clock.

Here's a look at the set up from Emergency Disaster Services. Crews are just outside of Mayfield. They've set up large base camps to feed and shelter the hundreds to thousands of first responders working around the clock. Hear from those on the ground tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/6HfHQ3kMOT — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 14, 2021

“Seeing that courthouse being destroyed, that beautiful, antique building. People understand this is going to be weeks, months, even years to cleanup and try to restore that small town life there, said Matt Daley with EDS.

Crow said while they try to answer the questions they can, he can confidently answer that we’ll get through this like we’ve done all other disasters, together.

“You can see people that are just, where do we go from here, what do we do and how do we get through this?”

You can find ways you can help by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.