Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Next System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another quiet day in the bluegrass state, but things are about to ramp up again for the end of the week through the weekend. That’s when a series of systems will impact our weather, bringing gusty winds and heavy rains. In the longer term, the pattern continues to head toward a colder look.

As I said yesterday, I don’t like the looks of the upcoming pattern from Thursday through Monday. Here’s why:

Gusty southwest winds crank late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Gusts of 40mph or a bit higher will be possible and we may have some issues from this. With weakened structures and trees from the recent severe weather, the threshold for damage will be lower.

Showers and thunderstorms then rumble in from the northwest on Thursday as the front sweeps in.

This front slows down with an area or low pressure rolling through Friday and Saturday. This brings heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the region.

Rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday should average 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts.

Colder air looks to win the battle for Sunday as the front moves south a bit. Maybe a morning flake in the east?

We have to be on guard for a third system to develop to our south and southeast. This could bring another round of rain in here with the potential for a little winter at the end of it Monday night and early Tuesday.

