Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Next System
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another quiet day in the bluegrass state, but things are about to ramp up again for the end of the week through the weekend. That’s when a series of systems will impact our weather, bringing gusty winds and heavy rains. In the longer term, the pattern continues to head toward a colder look.
As I said yesterday, I don’t like the looks of the upcoming pattern from Thursday through Monday. Here’s why:
- Gusty southwest winds crank late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Gusts of 40mph or a bit higher will be possible and we may have some issues from this. With weakened structures and trees from the recent severe weather, the threshold for damage will be lower.
- Showers and thunderstorms then rumble in from the northwest on Thursday as the front sweeps in.
- This front slows down with an area or low pressure rolling through Friday and Saturday. This brings heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the region.
- Rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday should average 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts.
- Colder air looks to win the battle for Sunday as the front moves south a bit. Maybe a morning flake in the east?
- We have to be on guard for a third system to develop to our south and southeast. This could bring another round of rain in here with the potential for a little winter at the end of it Monday night and early Tuesday.
