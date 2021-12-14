Advertisement

December marks one year since vaccines arrived in Kentucky

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
(KKTV)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was one year ago this month that the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Baptist Health Hospitals. About 2.4 million Kentuckians are fully vaccinated, but doctors said that’s not enough. A doctor said getting vaccinated is still the best protection against the virus.

“They work incredibly well against preventing severe disease,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Dougherty.

Since then, the hospital has delivered more than 40,000 COVID vaccine doses.

While Baptist Health doctors acknowledge a lot has changed in the past year, they say there is still work to do.

“We only have 61% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated and only 53% of the population in Kentucky vaccinated, which is just not enough against this vicious virus,” Dr. Dougherty said.

With COVID cases rising, health officials are worried about a potential spike following the holidays. The omicron variant is also spreading. Its severity is still unclear, but earlier data shows the variant may be resistant to current COVID vaccines.

“There are some modeling predictions that we may end up with a million cases a day here of omicron,” Dr. Dougherty said.

Dr. Dougherty caught COVID from a patient last year and was the first in Lexington to receive monoclonal antibody treatment. Dougherty says he got vaccinated to protect those around him. He’s encouraging others to do the same.

“You really don’t want to be dealing with what I’m seeing in the ICU and be sick yourself or have your loved ones pass away and suffer,” Dr. Dougherty said.

With COVID cases going up, and the omicron variant circulating, doctors say if you have not been vaccinated you are likely to catch the virus.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: Death toll up to at least 74 following tornadoes in western Kentucky
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

The devastating tornadoes hit just weeks before Christmas, leaving many families without...
Ky. First Lady, Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office partner for toy drive to help kids affected by tornadoes
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,559 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
Some of the Graves County deputy sheriffs no longer have to drive their battered storm...
Boyle Co. sheriff donates four cruisers to Graves County following tornado devastation
Public school districts in eastern Kentucky are pulling together to help families in western...
Eastern Kentucky schools collect donations for Western Kentucky families