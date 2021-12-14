Georgetown names Chris Oliver new football coach

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College on Tuesday named Chris Oliver as its new football coach.

Oliver, who spent the past 12 seasons at Lindsey Wilson, replaces longtime Georgetown Coach, Bill Cronin, who retired after 25 seasons.

In 2010, Oliver was hired by Lindsey Wilson as the school’s first football coach. In a dozen years, Oliver finished with a 105-34 record, including five divisional titles, seven playoff appearances. His Blue Raiders won the 2020 national championship.

Lindsey Wilson made the national semifinals this past season, finishing with a 12-1 record.

