Gov. Beshear reports 2,559 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,559 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 817,818 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.79% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 665 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 11,676.

There are currently 1,216 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 316 in the ICU and 175 on a ventilator.

