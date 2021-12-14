Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very wet pattern is about to come together

Flooding is possible
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The beginning of the week has been very nice. This will not last for very long at all because the end of the week is loaded with potential.

I expect Tuesday to be a really nice day with highs running in the 50s to right around 60 degrees for highs. A few scattered showers will move through on Wednesday and it begins to get windy. Some of those wind gusts could reach 40-50 MPH.

The rest of the week will include more activity:

  • A cold front moves in Thursday with increasing showers and a few thunderstorms.
  • That front gets to our south Friday as low pressure develops along with it and rolls northeast.
  • Heavy rain and some thunder then overspread the region in the southwest to northeast fashion.
  • That low goes by as colder and drier air moves in on Sunday. This is only a brief stay of the dry air.
  • Another storm system develops to our south and moves northeastward. This puts our region in another expanding precipitation shield for Monday.
  • Rain develops during this time, but it’s a colder set up so we do run the risk of some snow out of this Monday night and early Tuesday as the storm moves away.
  • Rainfall from Thursday through Monday will likely be in the 1″-3″ range with some pockets of 4″+ possible.

Take care of each other!

