Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very wet pattern is about to come together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The beginning of the week has been very nice. This will not last for very long at all because the end of the week is loaded with potential.

I expect Tuesday to be a really nice day with highs running in the 50s to right around 60 degrees for highs. A few scattered showers will move through on Wednesday and it begins to get windy. Some of those wind gusts could reach 40-50 MPH.

The rest of the week will include more activity:

A cold front moves in Thursday with increasing showers and a few thunderstorms.

That front gets to our south Friday as low pressure develops along with it and rolls northeast.

Heavy rain and some thunder then overspread the region in the southwest to northeast fashion.

That low goes by as colder and drier air moves in on Sunday. This is only a brief stay of the dry air.

Another storm system develops to our south and moves northeastward. This puts our region in another expanding precipitation shield for Monday.

Rain develops during this time, but it’s a colder set up so we do run the risk of some snow out of this Monday night and early Tuesday as the storm moves away.

Rainfall from Thursday through Monday will likely be in the 1″-3″ range with some pockets of 4″+ possible.

Take care of each other!

