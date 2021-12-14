LBAR, Wildcat Moving team up to take supplies to Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors and Wildcat Moving are sending supplies to Western Kentucky to help with relief efforts.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the last donation was collected from the L-Bar building on Regency Road.

The two companies have been collecting clothes, food and hygiene from the public since Monday.

“I’m an animal lover. So, I do think about all the animals that are left out there when their homes are in ruins,” said Kathy Martin, who donated. “So, I’m hoping that a lot of people will donate pet food as well as blankets and things for the people that are survivors.”

Another truck from Wildcat Moving is coming in to collect more donations until 5 p.m. Right now, hygiene products, tarps and batteries are the most needed items.

The Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors is also giving $20,000 to help displaced residents.

LBAR is figuring out how that money will be rolled out.

Also, the National Association of Realtors and the Realtor Relief Fund will be monetarily assisting homeowners in Kentucky in the next few days. Those funds will be in the form of direct grants for rent, security deposit’s or mortgage payments.

“I can tell you when we had the flooding in Carlisle, we were doing $1,500 grants to those families to give them some quick cash infusion on the front end,” said Justin Landon, Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors. “None of our programs are designed to make people whole, but trying to help people in the short term.

The National Association of Realtors has a relief fund account holding millions of dollars.

