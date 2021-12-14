Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man is being treated for his injuries after a shooting Monday night.
Officers were called to Devonia Avenue near Castlewood Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a possible robbery. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they don’t have any information about a potential suspect. Witnesses were being interviewed at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated by the city’s violent crimes unit.
