Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man is being treated for his injuries after a shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to Devonia Avenue near Castlewood Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a possible robbery. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have any information about a potential suspect. Witnesses were being interviewed at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the city’s violent crimes unit.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.