Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man is being treated for his injuries after a shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to Devonia Avenue near Castlewood Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a possible robbery. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have any information about a potential suspect. Witnesses were being interviewed at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the city’s violent crimes unit.

