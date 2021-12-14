Advertisement

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Boyle County airport

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Boyle County early Saturday morning, with winds that were up to 122 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service was at Danville-Boyle County Airport on Monday to survey the damage at the Danville Boyle Airport.

The weather service says the tornado did a lot of damage to the airport, destroying a lot of airplanes and a lot of hangers that they were stored in.

“So, where we are right now, you can see there’s some cleanup crews around, trying to gather the metal in the structures that were destroyed. And then, tomorrow, hopefully, we have an aircraft recovery company out of Tennessee, they will be here trying to pull the aircraft,” said airport manager Nick Barker.

Barker says, when they first saw the damage, they had so many questions about why this happened, but then they realized what had happened in Mayfield, and western Kentucky and they were so thankful no one was hurt or killed.

Airport officials say 13 total aircraft were damaged or destroyed at the airport.

Damage is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: Death toll up to at least 74 following tornadoes in western Kentucky
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington

Latest News

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
Tuesday, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced they’re donating $500,000 to help with...
Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado recovery, relief efforts
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery