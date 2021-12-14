NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Boyle County airport

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Boyle County early Saturday morning, with winds that were up to 122 miles per hour.

NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado in Boyle County with max winds of 122mph. #kywx — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) December 14, 2021

The National Weather Service was at Danville-Boyle County Airport on Monday to survey the damage at the Danville Boyle Airport.

The weather service says the tornado did a lot of damage to the airport, destroying a lot of airplanes and a lot of hangers that they were stored in.

“So, where we are right now, you can see there’s some cleanup crews around, trying to gather the metal in the structures that were destroyed. And then, tomorrow, hopefully, we have an aircraft recovery company out of Tennessee, they will be here trying to pull the aircraft,” said airport manager Nick Barker.

Damages to Danville/Boyle County airport expected to be in the “millions of dollars.” More on the cleanup/recovery at 12 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/p9rwInRZ3n — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 14, 2021

Barker says, when they first saw the damage, they had so many questions about why this happened, but then they realized what had happened in Mayfield, and western Kentucky and they were so thankful no one was hurt or killed.

Airport officials say 13 total aircraft were damaged or destroyed at the airport.

Damage is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

