Report: Brian Kelly, LSU targeting UK’s Brad White

The report says that White is currently in Baton Rouge.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Football Scoop is reporting that LSU head coach Brian Kelly is targeting Kentucky’s Brad White as its new defensive coordinator.

The report says that White is currently in Baton Rouge and that a deal could come together quickly if he believes the job would be a good fit.

White has been on the staff at Kentucky for four seasons with three of those years as the defensive coordinator for Mark Stoops. The Wildcats are 32-17 with White on the staff.

Kentucky inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall left to become the head coach at Troy ten days ago. White could become the second key piece of UK’s defensive staff to leave in December.

