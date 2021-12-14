Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate long-track tornado.

At least 15 people were killed, including a family.

MORE

Cierra Bryant, a relative of that family, says she hasn’t been able to make it out to what’s left of the family’s house.

Bryant says the family was loving, tight-knit and taught their kids to love other people. She says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa.

Watch Shelby Lofton’s story above.

A family with several children was killed in the Bowling Green tornado. Cierra Bryant lost her mother in law, sister and brother in law, nieces and nephews age 4-16. 1 is still missing. She says she waits by the phone for new information every day. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/JljpjiPxOv — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 14, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.