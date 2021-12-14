Advertisement

Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate long-track tornado.

At least 15 people were killed, including a family.

Cierra Bryant, a relative of that family, says she hasn’t been able to make it out to what’s left of the family’s house.

Bryant says the family was loving, tight-knit and taught their kids to love other people. She says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa.

