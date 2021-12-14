Toyota donating $500,000 to help Kentucky tornado victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Several organizations are stepping up to help Western Kentucky tornado victims.

Tuesday, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced they’re donating $500,000 to help with relief efforts.

Half of that money will go to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help with immediate needs. The other half will go to SBP, which was founded to help communities rebuild.

They helped more than 1,600 families after Hurricane Katrina.

That’s not all Toyota is giving.

“In addition, do you know, besides our own donation, we are going to match our team member donations to these two organizations, not just one for one, but two for one,” said TMMK President Susan Elkington. “Because we believe so heavily in the importance of our community and being able to support each other especially during times of crisis.

Elkington said they are also challenging other businesses in Kentucky to donate.

