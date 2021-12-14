WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado recovery, relief efforts
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the recovery efforts in western Kentucky. (Watch live above at 12 p.m. ET)
A tornado devastated the region Friday night into Saturday morning.
The town of Mayfield took a direct hit from a long-track tornado.
So far, at least 74 Kentuckians are confirmed dead with at least 109 are unaccounted for. Crews are on the ground assisting with search and rescue efforts in Mayfield, Bowling Green and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, survivors are assessing the damage themselves, trying to process what’s happened and where to go next.
