WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on tornado recovery, relief efforts

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the recovery efforts in western Kentucky. (Watch live above at 12 p.m. ET)

A tornado devastated the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

The town of Mayfield took a direct hit from a long-track tornado.

MORE

So far, at least 74 Kentuckians are confirmed dead with at least 109 are unaccounted for. Crews are on the ground assisting with search and rescue efforts in Mayfield, Bowling Green and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, survivors are assessing the damage themselves, trying to process what’s happened and where to go next.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.