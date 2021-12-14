Advertisement

WATCH: Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

By Jill Lyman and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – Jordan Baize lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit Kentucky late Friday night.

He and his family took shelter in the basement and covered themselves with a mattress until the storm passed.

The family made it through the storm safely despite the roof being ripped from the house, according to WFIE.

As Baize’s sister rummaged through the bedroom area the next day, packing up anything she could salvage, she heard music playing from another room.

Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn titled “There’s Something About That Name,” by Bill and Gloria Gaither.

Surrounded by rubble the storm left behind, Baize stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

“Music has always been important to me - specifically church music, Christian music,” Baize said. “My faith is a huge factor in my life, but I am glad to know, I guess, that if it’s bringing peace and comfort and some sense of calm in an otherwise stormy time, then I am good with that.”

His sister posted a video of Baize playing the song on social media. She said it has been a blessing to her and others and is thankful so many people are seeing it.

Baize has lived in Bremen, Kentucky his entire life but has never experienced a storm that intense before.

He’s grateful for everyone who has helped his family and has never been more proud of his community.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

