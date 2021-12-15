Bracken Co. man thanks WKYT’s Chris Bailey for saving his family in western Ky. during tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bracken County man is thanking a member of the WKYT team.

Michael Cannon said he was getting ready to go to bed Friday night when a familiar voice changed his mind.

“Right before we turned the TV off, 27 cut in and Chris Bailey came on,” Cannon said.

Cannon said he could tell in Chris’ voice that the situation was serious, so he and his wife texted her parents, Jack and Patti Blackburn, who live in Princeton.

But what started as a suggestion, turned into a desperate plea. He said he sent the Blackburns a message encouraging them to take shelter, and said they reluctantly went to their bathroom.

Within minutes, a tornado tore through Jack and Patti Blackburn’s subdivision. A bedroom wall was blown away, their roof was gone, and two-by-fours were wedged inside their house.

Cannon said he and his wife waited for eight minutes to hear back from the Blackburns. Eight minutes of silence.

At 11:28 p.m., Patti texted “We got hit, but we are safe.”

“I can’t imagine my two boys at Christmas time having to go to a funeral,” Cannon said. “It’s scary to think about how close they were, but it hurts to know that there’s a lot of people down there that are doing that.”

Cannon said his in-laws will rebuild, but are unharmed. He wanted to thank our very own Chris Bailey himself.

“We want to thank you Chris, for cutting in when you did, and staying with it and I honestly believe if you hadn’t, we would’ve been in bed, we would’ve slept through it and there’s a good chance we would’ve woken up the next morning with someone in Princeton telling us we needed to get down there, it was an emergency,” Cannon told Chris.

“We get yelled at a lot of times for cutting in over Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy, this is real world stuff we’re talking about,” Chris said.

Cannon said his in-laws are getting help with housing from their church family.

He is the pastor of Milford Christian Church. The church is taking its annual Christmas toy shop on the road this year, and will drive down Western Kentucky to hand out toys to children in the impacted areas.

You can see Chris and Michael’s entire conversation below:

He says Chris Bailey’s @Kentuckyweather warnings saved lives…including his loved ones’.



Full story at 6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/dFkYI7Mxaj — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) December 15, 2021

