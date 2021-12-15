Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch a very busy setup taking shape for the next several days. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms may very well cause some issues through the start of the upcoming weekend. All of this starts with some serious wind gusts tonight and Thursday.

Milder air is pushing in here today as that strong southwesterly wind kicks in.

Winds are going to become a big player around here tonight and Thursday with gusts in excess of 40mph. This isn’t from thunderstorms, but it’s ahead of a massive storm system rolling from the plains to the Great Lakes.

Our cold front moves in on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms sliding in from the northwest. That front then slows down with areas of low pressure developing along it and moving through here Friday into Saturday. The end result is a flood and flash flood threat.

Many areas will pick up a general 1″-3″ of rain during this time, but a swath of much higher amounts will be possible.

The Christmas week pattern is all over the place on the models as we see cold air finally getting back into the country.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.