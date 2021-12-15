Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

Rounds of heavy rainfall
Rounds of heavy rainfall(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch a very busy setup taking shape for the next several days. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms may very well cause some issues through the start of the upcoming weekend. All of this starts with some serious wind gusts tonight and Thursday.

Milder air is pushing in here today as that strong southwesterly wind kicks in.

Winds are going to become a big player around here tonight and Thursday with gusts in excess of 40mph. This isn’t from thunderstorms, but it’s ahead of a massive storm system rolling from the plains to the Great Lakes.

Our cold front moves in on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms sliding in from the northwest. That front then slows down with areas of low pressure developing along it and moving through here Friday into Saturday. The end result is a flood and flash flood threat.

Many areas will pick up a general 1″-3″ of rain during this time, but a swath of much higher amounts will be possible.

The Christmas week pattern is all over the place on the models as we see cold air finally getting back into the country.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Heavy rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rainfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain arrive soon
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | All Eyes On The Next System
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | All Eyes On The Next System
MAP
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Next System