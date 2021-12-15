City of Lexington partners with church to accept donations for tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is collecting donations for families affected by recent tornadoes.

At Consolidated Baptist Church, volunteers are packing up items for tornado victims.

“We would encourage anyone with whatever you can possibly do, we welcome it, be it monetary, be it tangible,” said Rev. Micah Gaines, a worship pastor at Consolidated Baptist Church.

The city of Lexington has partnered with the church to collect flashlights, trash bags, plastic containers, space heaters, and more.

“Even amidst the devastation, amidst what’s been taking place, we’re still here we have opportunities to rebuild and understand that all is not lost,” Gaines said.

People drove up to the church with trunk loads of supplies.

“We know there are a lot of people that are hurting right now and would like to offer assistance if we can,” said Beth Johnson, who dropped off donations.

Some people are volunteering their time to sort through and box up donations, like Valerie Wolfhart, a mother of two. She smiled as she looked at unwrapped toys that’ll be sent to western Kentucky children.

“As a mom, it’s just terrifying to think about all the kids without homes. I’m excited to see all these fun toys. I hope it’s like a little light at the end of the tunnel,” Wolfhart said.

The city’s donation center will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

City leaders are reminding people that clothing donations are not needed at this time.

Items include: flashlights, large trash bags, plastic containers with lids, horse feed, space heaters, and pull ups for toddlers. — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) December 15, 2021

