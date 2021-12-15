Georgetown firefighters deliver supplies to Western Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After violent tornadoes ripped through several communities in Western Kentucky, the Georgetown Fire Department knew immediately that they wanted to get involved and help out.

Earlier Wednesday morning, an entire semi load of supplies and donations left fire station three in Georgetown on its way to Western Kentucky to help those in need, but that’s not the only way Georgetown fire is helping in Western Kentucky.

They currently have nine members of their crew in Mayfield helping with search and rescue operations, and they plan to keep rotating crews out if help is needed.

Back in Scott County, they’ve been collecting donations for the past several days. Within that time, they have already been able to fill and send off an entire semi load, which they say just shows how Scott County steps up in a time of need.

“It just makes me proud to be from Scott County. We always take care of each other, and we take care of others, and this is individual people bringing a bag at a time or five bags, it’s them going to the store or them getting whatever they can to help out and I think that’s what makes it even more special,” said Tim Thompson, who is the Assistant Chief of Prevention with Georgetown Fire Department.

Now, one whole semi load left Wednesday morning for parts of Mayfield.

The Georgetown Fire Department says they’re not stopping donations there. They’re going to keep collecting anything they get and continue sending donations and supplies to anyone in Western Kentucky in need.

While they are accepting any donations at fire station three in Georgetown, they say hygiene products are what is most needed at this time.

