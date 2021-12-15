Gov. Beshear reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 820,715 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.77% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 765 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 11,693.

There are currently 1,249 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 327 in the ICU and 179 on a ventilator.

