Gov. Beshear reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 820,715 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.77% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 765 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 11,693.

There are currently 1,249 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 327 in the ICU and 179 on a ventilator.

