Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain arrive soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms will cruise in on Thursday.

Rounds of heavy rain will likely blow through Kentucky on Thursday. These showers & storms have the potential to be strong with torrential rains. Winds will become gusty today, but that is the only real weather issue.

Here’s the breakdown:

Gusty southwest winds crank late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Gusts of 40mph or a bit higher will be possible and we may have some issues from this. With weakened structures and trees from the recent severe weather, the threshold for damage will be lower.

Showers and thunderstorms then rumble in from the northwest on Thursday as the front sweeps in.

This front slows down with an area of low pressure rolling through Friday and Saturday. This brings heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the region.

Rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday should average 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts.

Colder air looks to win the battle for Sunday as the front moves south a bit. Maybe a morning flake in the east?

Take care of each other!

