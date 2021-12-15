Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain arrive soon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms will cruise in on Thursday.
Rounds of heavy rain will likely blow through Kentucky on Thursday. These showers & storms have the potential to be strong with torrential rains. Winds will become gusty today, but that is the only real weather issue.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Gusty southwest winds crank late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Gusts of 40mph or a bit higher will be possible and we may have some issues from this. With weakened structures and trees from the recent severe weather, the threshold for damage will be lower.
- Showers and thunderstorms then rumble in from the northwest on Thursday as the front sweeps in.
- This front slows down with an area of low pressure rolling through Friday and Saturday. This brings heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the region.
- Rainfall totals from Thursday through Saturday should average 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts.
- Colder air looks to win the battle for Sunday as the front moves south a bit. Maybe a morning flake in the east?
Take care of each other!
