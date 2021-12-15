Kroger taking tornado relief donations for the Red Cross
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kroger is allowing shoppers to donate directly to tornado relief funds with the Red Cross when they check out this week.
To make a donation, simply let your cashier know an amount, and it will be added to your total purchase at checkout.
Kroger says 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.
