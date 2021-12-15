Kroger taking tornado relief donations for the Red Cross

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kroger is allowing shoppers to donate directly to tornado relief funds with the Red Cross when they check out this week.

To make a donation, simply let your cashier know an amount, and it will be added to your total purchase at checkout.

Kroger says 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

