Kroger taking tornado relief donations for the Red Cross

Kroger is allowing shoppers in Lexington and surrounding areas, to donate directly to tornado...
Kroger is allowing shoppers in Lexington and surrounding areas, to donate directly to tornado relief funds with the Red Cross at checkout this week.(AP)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kroger is allowing shoppers to donate directly to tornado relief funds with the Red Cross when they check out this week.

MORE: How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

To make a donation, simply let your cashier know an amount, and it will be added to your total purchase at checkout.

Kroger says 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross through the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

