Lexington Fire Dept. team returns after helping in tornado-ravaged WKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department team that went to help after the tornadoes in Western Kentucky has returned.

The team was sent to Graves County on Saturday morning in the aftermath of the deadly tornado in Mayfield. They were assigned to save as many lives as possible.

After being deployed to Western Kentucky for four days, the Lexington Fire Department said 17 of their members returned home safely Tuesday night.

