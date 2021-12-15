Lexington flu cases continue to rise as winter approaches
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled over the past week.
There are now 35 cases, up from 17 total seven days ago.
Health officials say a flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications.
You can get a free flu shot, by same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday or Friday in the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.
The health department says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington.
