Lexington flu cases continue to rise as winter approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled over the past week.

There are now 35 cases, up from 17 total seven days ago.

Health officials say a flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

You can get a free flu shot, by same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday or Friday in the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.

The health department says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.