Advertisement

Lexington flu cases continue to rise as winter approaches

Lexington’s lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled over the past week.
Lexington’s lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled over the past week.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled over the past week.

There are now 35 cases, up from 17 total seven days ago.

Health officials say a flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

You can get a free flu shot, by same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday or Friday in the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.

The health department says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge

Latest News

Heavy rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rainfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain arrive soon
Lexington native Mohammad Ahmad tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through...
Lexington native feels lucky to be alive after tornado ripped through apartment building
The University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture suffered a loss in last weekend’s tornado...
UK College of Agriculture extension office in Caldwell Co. destroyed by tornado