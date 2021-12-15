Lexington native feels lucky to be alive after tornado ripped through apartment building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his apartment building.

“Something I’ll never forget, he said ‘if you’re in Bowling Green, now is the time to take shelter,’” said Mohammad Ahmad.

Ahmad is a Lexington native, and now a sports reporter at WBKO in Bowling Green. He described the terrifying moments before the tornado tore through his city.

“I kind of peeked outside to see what’s going on. The door slammed wide open. I had to force my body on it to get it to close. That’s when I knew that’s not good. This isn’t going to be good,” Ahmad said.

He said seconds later, the walls of his apartment started to shake.

“So I just ducked under the kitchen counter. I was screaming. It was horrible. And this is pretty tough, but I honestly thought I was going to die in that moment,” Ahmad said.

Debris flew through the walls of Ahmad’s bedroom, but he says the damage is nothing compared to the rest of his street.

“I saw houses that were completely gone, cars flipped over. People were running in the streets, not knowing what was going on,” Ahmad said.

As soon as it was safe, Ahmad sought more stable shelter. It was the scenes he saw when it was finally daylight that will stick with him forever.

“I looked back and saw my apartment, and how three apartments down, it’s gone, destroyed. You wouldn’t think anyone was ever there,” Ahmad said.

The one thing Ahmad hasn’t been surprised to see is how quickly his community and Kentuckians have come together to help one another.

“People are saying, ‘what do you need, how can I help?’ This is within hours of the tornado,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said he’s fortunate to be able to stay with friends until he finds a more permanent solution.

You can click here to find a list of ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

Tonight, Lexington native @MohammadAhmadTV shares his story after the storm. He had debris fly through the walls of his apartment in Bowling Green. Whole buildings were destroyed just next door. Hear his hopes for his community, and how to help on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/l3pKHAbfM9 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 15, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.