Lexington native feels lucky to be alive after tornado ripped through apartment building

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native tells us he’s lucky to be alive after a tornado ripped through his apartment building.

“Something I’ll never forget, he said ‘if you’re in Bowling Green, now is the time to take shelter,’” said Mohammad Ahmad.

Ahmad is a Lexington native, and now a sports reporter at WBKO in Bowling Green. He described the terrifying moments before the tornado tore through his city.

“I kind of peeked outside to see what’s going on. The door slammed wide open. I had to force my body on it to get it to close. That’s when I knew that’s not good. This isn’t going to be good,” Ahmad said.

He said seconds later, the walls of his apartment started to shake.

“So I just ducked under the kitchen counter. I was screaming. It was horrible. And this is pretty tough, but I honestly thought I was going to die in that moment,” Ahmad said.

Debris flew through the walls of Ahmad’s bedroom, but he says the damage is nothing compared to the rest of his street.

“I saw houses that were completely gone, cars flipped over. People were running in the streets, not knowing what was going on,” Ahmad said.

As soon as it was safe, Ahmad sought more stable shelter. It was the scenes he saw when it was finally daylight that will stick with him forever.

“I looked back and saw my apartment, and how three apartments down, it’s gone, destroyed. You wouldn’t think anyone was ever there,” Ahmad said.

The one thing Ahmad hasn’t been surprised to see is how quickly his community and Kentuckians have come together to help one another.

“People are saying, ‘what do you need, how can I help?’ This is within hours of the tornado,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said he’s fortunate to be able to stay with friends until he finds a more permanent solution.

You can click here to find a list of ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

