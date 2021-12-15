No charges will be filed after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released the toxicology report for Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood.

Back in October, 18-year-old Hazelwood was found unresponsive in the FarmHouse Fraternity. He later died at UK Hospital.

The Fayette County coroner said at the time the preliminary cause of Hazelwood’s death was from drinking too much alcohol. The toxicology report confirmed he died of alcohol toxicity.

The coroner’s office says UK Police found no foul play in the case and no charges will be filed.

University officials say the two investigations UK has been conducting into the incident, one by police and the other by the Office of Student Conduct, are nearing completion and they will discuss the results when the reviews are complete.

UK says new member activities are still on hold and FarmHouse continues to be prohibited from conducting any activities.

