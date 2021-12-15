Advertisement

One person injured in Lexington shooting

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired around 4:26 p.m. at 1921 Oxford Circle. They found a man in that area who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim is around 21 years old. We’re told he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a gray or silver Toyota car in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear: Death toll up to at least 74 following tornadoes in western Kentucky
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory

Latest News

The University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture suffered a loss in last weekend’s tornado...
UK College of Agriculture extension office in Caldwell Co. destroyed by tornado
Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
WATCH | Families come together in Mayfield to clean up soccer field, giving kids place to play
It was one year ago this month that the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Baptist...
WATCH | December marks one year since vaccines arrived in Kentucky