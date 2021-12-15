One person injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday.
Police said they responded to a call of shots fired around 4:26 p.m. at 1921 Oxford Circle. They found a man in that area who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim is around 21 years old. We’re told he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a gray or silver Toyota car in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
