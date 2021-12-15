Advertisement

Organization set up to allow Ky. business leaders to support UK student-athletes

As if this couldn’t be a more exciting time for UK football fans, now several more players are taking advantage of NIL deals.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An organization has been set up to allow business leaders to support University of Kentucky student-athlete NIL opportunities.

Prominent business leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond have united to create The Big Blue Legacy, an organization that will allow business leaders to support the University of Kentucky student-athlete NIL opportunities through pledging to “The 15 Fund”.

“The 15 Fund,” its name derived from the fact that Kentucky was the 15th state added to the union, will have a board of directors composed of former University of Kentucky athletes and will be led by Fred Johnson, CEO of The Virtus Brand.

Johnson, along with the board will oversee the allocation of NIL funds with the goal of creating a marketplace to support all 29 of Kentucky’s men’s and women’s varsity sports programs.

The Big Blue Legacy will work with The Virtus Brand, to facilitate the NIL process.

The Virtus Brand is a team of leaders from various industries who have a shared vision to help the student-athlete, businesses, and universities to navigate and leverage the new college sports landscape.

