Advertisement

Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural...
Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural Elliott County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky (WSAZ) - Another arrest has been made in a cold case involving an ambush-style murder.

Detectives confirm Wednesday that an indictment warrant was served on Randell Nichols, 63, of Olive Hill, Ky.

Nichols was arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of Olive Hill.

Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural Elliott County.

Nichols is charged with murder and is lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In October, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead, detectives and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain and serve an arrest warrant on Brian Flannery, 57, of Tick Ridge Fork in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Flannery was also arrested in connection with the 2015 murder.

Flannery is charged with first-degree murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

More arrests are expected to follow, Kentucky State Police Post 8 reports.

Arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
Top UK target, Goodwin, commits to Cats
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Kentucky lawmakers are considering who may get a piece of the $400 million in Rescue Plan money...
Ky. lawmakers hold public hearing to consider hero pay for essential workers
At Consolidated Baptist Church, volunteers are packing up items for tornado victims.
City of Lexington partners with church to accept donations for tornado victims
In front of the courthouse on Wednesday, dozens of volunteers honored the lives lost. Pictures...
Makeshift memorial set up in front of courthouse for Mayfield tornado victims