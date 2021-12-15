Suspect in Christmas 2019 murder arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened in Lexington on Christmas Day 2019.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive on December 25, 2019. Police say 23-year-old Bertin Garcia-Jimenez was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jose Andrade, was recently arrested in Washington State. Andrade is charged with murder. He is now being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

