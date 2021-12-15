Advertisement

Top UK target Kiyaunta Goodwin picks Kentucky

Goodwin is rated the 13th overall prospect and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the country
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kiyaunta Goodwin, the five-star offensive tackle out of Southern Indiana, committed to Kentucky on National Signing Day.

Goodwin chose the Wildcats over Michigan State.

It was an eventful day for Goodwin, who on Wednesday morning decided he wasn’t ready to announce his commitment as planned. By midday, Goodwin was still unsure and put a 5 p.m. deadline on himself.

That’s when Goodwin addressed gathered media at Aspirations Fitness in Louisville to announce his decision.

Goodwin is rated the 13th overall prospect and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the country by one recruiting service.

